‘Kasco’ to vie at two intl. filmfests.

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Kasco’ directed by Mojtaba Ghasemi will be screened in two international film festivals in Bangladesh and Italy.

‘Kasco’ is the story of Gholam Eshghi, known as Kasco, who is a deaf man falsely arrested a few times and now he is considered as an ex-convict with a criminal record. This time, after his final release from the detention center, he decides to change the way he lives.

Ghasemi’s short has made it into the main competition section of 2nd Sylhet Film Festival in Bangladesh and Geo Film Festival in Italy.

Sylhet Film Festival is scheduled for March 3, and the Geo Film Festival is slated for 1-3 March, 2018.

