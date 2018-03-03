India’s Bengaluru Filmfest. screens 9 Iranian movies

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian cinema had a strong presence in the 10th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), recently wrapped up in India.

Iran was present at the non-competition section of the 10th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) with as many as eight titles including ‘Appendix’ by Hossein Namazi, ‘Midday Adventures’ by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian, ‘Leaf of Life’ by Ebrahim Mokhtari, and ‘Yeva’ by Anahid Abad.

Other movies screened at the non-competition section include ‘No Date, No Sign’ by Vahid Jalilvand, ‘Negar’ by Rambod Javan, ‘A Special Day’ by Homayoun Assadian, and ‘Breath’ by Narges Abyar.

‘Blocked’ directed by Mohsen Gharaei participated at the festival in the competition section of Asian Cinema.

‘Blocked’ is the story of Ghasem, an unsympathetic and opportunistic man, who works at the Tehran Municipality, policing illegal street vendors. But he’s about to be fired for corrupt dealings.

Highly-acclaimed Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamedarai was also part of the jury panel.

The 10th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) was held on 22 Feb. to Mar. 1, 2018, in India, showcasing over 200 films from about 60 countries.

