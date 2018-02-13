‘Alphabet’ nominated for Best Animation at Norwegian filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iranian short animation ‘Alphabet’ directed by Kianoush Abedi has been nominated for Best Animation Award at 2nd Norwegian International Seagull Short Film Festival.

The nomination comes as Abedi’s animated piece recently snatched two awards at the 5th Speechless Film Festival in US and the 5th Festival Sayulita in Mexico.

The 6-minute animated piece ‘Alphabet’, directed by Kianoush Abedi, narrates the story of people who have forgotten life and are separated from knowledge and truth. The animation depicts a nation that has forgotten the alphabet to life, cannot see, cannot hear, and cannot speak, but the words are waiting for them impatiently.

The Norwegian International Seagull Short Film and Game Festival is a IMDB Award Listing Qualifier. 148 films under 60 min and 12 international games are taking part in the second edition of the festival, which is set to run through 16-18 February, 2018.

