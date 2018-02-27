‘Kupal’ wins Best Film at Huntington Beach's Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Kupal’ directed by Kazem Mollaie has scooped Best Feature Film Award at the 13th Huntington Beach's Film Festival in US.

In addition to the Best Feature Film Award for ‘Kupal’, Khorshid Cheraghipour won Best Actress Award for her performance in Alireza Ghasemi’s short film, ‘Lunch Time’.

'Kupal' narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in his basement with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of Kupal and the tagline is, ‘you can’t be alone in this world!’

Mollaie, who is both the director and the script writer of 'Kupal', has previously produced several successful short films and presented them to national and international film festivals. They include 'Please Stay Away from the Red Line', 'Minus' and 'Delete'.

The 13th edition of Huntington Beach's Film Festival took place on 22-25 February, 2018, in California, US.

