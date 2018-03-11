Tehran, Baghdad new customs agreement outlined

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Iraqi Customs signed and sealed a bilateral cooperation agreement in the relevant field.

On the sidelines of trip of Iran's First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri to neighboring Iraq, the two sides reached an agreement for the development and facilitation of trade between the two countries after intensive talks held in this respect.

Given the above issue, Iran and Iraqi customs officials emphasized on broadening and enhancing bilateral talks after holding intensive talks within the framework of seven paragraphs outlined in this regard.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Forod Asgari and Iraqi Customs chief agreed to set up a joint working group to solve some border problems facing the two countries.

The two sides agreed to increase business hours at the two customs offices and also working shifts to three times a day and on holidays in particular, IRICA reported.

In addition, it was agreed to set up quarantine and hygienic units at border terminals of the two countries.

Under the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) inked, the customs officials of the two countries of Iran and Iraq agreed to create more employment opportunities and make their utmost efforts in the field of controlling and creating necessary strategies to prevent relocation of drug by passengers.

Under the deal, customs officials of Iran and Iraq also agreed to set up working group once every three months in one of the two countries periodically.

