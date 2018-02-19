Iran eyeing Iraqi flour market via Russia wheat deal

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Chairman of Agriculture in Chamber of Commerce Kaveh Zargaran Kaveh Zargaran said that Islamic Republic of Iran is negotiating a wheat import deal with Russia that would allow it to increase flour exports to neighboring Iraq by private sector.

The deal would involve importing around 100,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month for private millers who would then produce flour for export, Secretary General of the Federation of Iranian Food Associations and the Chairman of Agriculture in Chamber of Commerce Kaveh Zargaran maintained.

Kaveh Zargaran said talks were ongoing and he expected the deal to be finalised in a couple of months.

He pointed to the financial restrictions for finalization of the deal and said, “with the coordinations made, financial problem will be resolved in the very near future.”

He reiterated that this contract will empower Iran to increase its flour export volume to the neighboring Iraq.

