Baghdad agrees to reopen another border crossing with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – A Kurdish member of the Iraqi cabinet has reported that Iraqi government has agreed to reopen another border crossing on the border between Iran and the Kurdistan region.

The Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displacement Darbaz Mohammed wrote on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday that “at the cabinet meeting today, I proposed that the ‘Sartak’ border crossing be officially reopened, which the government agreed to.”

He has not given more information on that issue.

Saretak border crossing is an unofficial border gate in Sulaimaniyah province with the Iran.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry recently decided to shut down a number of unofficial border gates in the Iraqi Kurdistan region with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraqi Kurdistan capital Erbil has issued a statement on the recent closure of the ‘Kileh’ border crossing in Sardasht county in the west of Iran, saying after a day off due to heavy snow and rain, that unofficial border crossing would be open again today Wednesday.

