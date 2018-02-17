Europe willing Iran to join Southern Gas Corridor

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – The European Commissioner for Energy announced EU’s readiness to negotiate Iran’s accession to the Southern Gas Corridor.

Speaking at a press conference, European vice-president in charge of the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič announced that the EU wants countries with rich gas reserves to joint Southern Gas Corridor, adding that all options have been considered and EU is ready to negotiate with all the partners of the Southern Gas Corridor on joining Iran this plan.

He went on to say that it is important for the Southern Gas Corridor to connect Europe to countries with rich gas resources and EU wants new buyers and suppliers to participate in this plan. He said that talks have been held with Turkmenistan and Iran.

He said that Iran wants to transport crude oil, and for this purpose, pipelines and infrastructure should be created in Iran.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).



