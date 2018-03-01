Iran-Belgium MoUs ‘stepping stone’ to expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health, Ghazizadeh Hashemi, said Wed. that the agreements signed between Iranian and Belgian companies are a stepping stone to further expansion of economic cooperation.

Minister of Health and Medical Education, Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, made the remarks on the sidelines of the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding between Iranian and Belgian companies on Wed. evening in Brussels, adding that some of the MoUs that were related to the ICT field were signed by the Iranian deputy minister of health.

“We expect that Belgium’s private banks would fully support these companies willing to do business with Iran and remove all obstacles facing financial transactions between the two sides,” Hashemi stressed.

The MoUs were signed at a business forum attended by Iranian and Belgian health companies from the private sector, and included cooperation on information technology and medical equipment, such as advanced anaesthetic machines, as well as cooperation on the control of non-communicable diseases.

In a Wed. meeting with Flemish Minister for Welfare, Public Health and Family, the Iranian minister called for the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal by the European Union, and underscored the need for removing challenges that impede Belgian companies from doing business in Iran.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi and his accompanying delegation left Brussels for Hungarian capital of Budapest Wed. night to take part in a conference on investment opportunities in health sector.

