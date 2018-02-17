Rouhani’s visit cements old friendship between Iran, India

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian foreign minister hailed the achievements of the Iranian president’s visit to India, saying that cementing centuries-old friendship is more important than signing many agreements.

Mohammad Javad Zarif accompanied President Hassan Rouhani on a three-day visit to India on February 15-17, along with other Iranian officials including Vice-President for Economy Mohammad Nahavandian, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Akhoundi, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari, and Rouhani's Chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi.

The Iranian foreign minister’s post on Tweeter reads “President Rouhani State visit to India resulted in many agreements on trade and cooperation, but more importantly, firmly cemented centuries-old friendship between our two nations.”

Iran and India signed 15 Memorandums on the last day of Iranian president visit to India. The documents and memorandums of understanding were signed on Saturday in New Delhi by the high-raking officials of the two countries in the presence of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

