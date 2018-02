TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – During the talks with Iran’s president, India's Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that an Iranian private bank would be licensed to open a branch in India.

Majid Ghasemi, the managing director of Bank Pasargad was a member of Iranian delegation who were accompanying the Iranian president in the meeting with Narendra Modi in New Delhi a couple of days ago.

The Iranian private bank was scheduled to open a branch in India’s Mumbai very soon.

During Rouhani’s trip to India last weekend, 15 memorandom of understanding were signed between the two countries to further deepen relations.

