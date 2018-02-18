President leaves New Delhi for Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran left New Delhi minutes ago, heading for Tehran to end his three-day visit to India.

On the first leg of his visit that was made in two parts of culture and politics, Hassan Rouhani arrived in Hyderabad and visited historical and cultural sites in India and addressed the Iranians living in India and the Friday prayer worshippers in Hyderabad, stressing the need to deepen cultural relations between the Iranian and Indian nations.

On the second leg of his visit, Rouhani arrived in New Delhi and met with the president and prime minister of India, in which they discussed ways of developing relations.

The high-ranking delegations of Iran and India signed documents of cooperation and pacts to further deepen relations.

President also met with and addressed a number of Indian elites and scholars while in New Delhi.

