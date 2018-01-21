Iranian judoka earns bronze in Grand Prix 2018

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Javad Mahjoub bagged a bronze medal for Iran's national judo team in Tunisia Grand Prix 2018.

Javad Mahjoub was the only judoka from Iran who managed to win a bronze medal in men’s +100kg weight division from Judo Grand Prix 2018.

The winner of the gold medal in 2013 Bangkok Asian Championships Javad Mahjoub advanced to the final after triumphing over Mustapha Abdallaoui from Morocco, Maisara Elnagar from Egypt, Tamerlan Bashaev from Russia and Vladut Simionescu from Romania.

Mahjoub lost the final match to Oleksandr Godriienko from Ukraine and won a bronze medal.

Alireza Khojasteh, Ghassem Nourizadeh and Ali Gholipour Motlagh were other Iranian judoka who failed to advance to the finals.

Tunisia Grand Prix 2018 was held from January 19-28, 2018 with 46 countries and 335 judoka in attendance.

