TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian men's under 81 kg judoka Saeid Mollaei grabbed gold medal in Düsseldorf Grand Slam after he threw for ippon against Alpha Oumar Djalo from France.

This was the first Grand Slam gold for the Iranian judo fighter, while he has won bronze and silver medals in the past.

Today, which is the third day of the tournament, another Iranian judo fighter Javad Mahjoub, who is among the 32 judo fighters present in the 100kg weight, will face a fighter from Japan in the first round.

Düsseldorf Grand Slam 2018, which began on February 23 and will finish today in Dusseldorf, Germany, has attracted 446 judo fighters from 65 countries.

