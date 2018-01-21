Army to hold drills in southern Makran region

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Habibollah Sayyari said the army military exercises code-named Mohammad Rasoulallah will begin tomorrow in the southern Makran region and coastline of the Sea of Oman.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters in the area of operation that the army's military drills will start tomorrow and will last for two days.

He added "the purpose of these exercises is to enhance the skills and morale of the personnel of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, transferring the experiences of experienced veterans to the youth participating in the exercises, assessing the trained tactics, assessing the power of fire and the level of coordination between forces, and improving the planning capability for joint exercises and operations at any time, and finally enhancing the defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army.”

Explaining further on the drills, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army further stated that the area of ​​operation will include all the coastline of Makran region and the Sea of Oman, and regarding the troops involved, he said the army ground, air, navy forces, and air defense force will be taking part in the military exercise.

