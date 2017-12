TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran's Navy is trying to create a civilization cell on the Coast of Makran, arguing that the Coast in the south of Iran, is a golden gateway to the world.

Speaking in a meeting with the commanders of the navy in Tehran on Monday, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi described Makran Coast as the best coast of Iran and the country’s golden gate to the world, saying "the strategic naval force of the Army aims to strengthen and develop its defensive power in an effort to create a civilization cell on the shores of Makran.”

Navy commander added that in line with the Leader’s guidelines on the development of the Makran region, they are going to develop the region and added “marine power is carried out through maritime civilization, and it requires cities that set up naval civilization, so the formation of the principle of marine civilization depends on the development of the Makran Coast.”

Referring to the important role of the sea for all the countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khanzandi, added "90% of the world's trade is conducted through the sea and passages like the Strait of Hormuz."

Navy commander further explained "the Islamic Republic of Iran is at the center of the world's strategic oval of energy and is therefore the center of attention, for that reason, global arrogance has made every effort to make this region never integrated and united, and that is why they are constantly designing conspiracies to prevent unity among the countries of the region.”

KI/4181898