Iran to hold conf. on investment opportunities in Makran

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that Iran will hold a conference on investment opportunities and sustainable development in Makran coast.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on the sideline of the defense ministry strategic session that a conference on investment opportunities and sustainable development in Makran coast will be held in Tehran on March 2018. “This conference will definitely be a great chance for domestic and foreign private sector investors to become familiar with the unique opportunities in petroleum and gas, transit and transportation, tourism and the development of new urban areas.”

He discussed the programs of the 12th administration for introducing the investment opportunities of the region to investors and added “taking into account the remarks of Ayatollah Khamenei on developing Makran coast and the macro programs of the government to implement the resistance economy policies, studies concerning the comprehensive plan on zoning the area and other economic, social projects along the region have been carried out.”

He mentioned some of the completed projects in the current year such as increasing the admission and clearance capacity of Shahid Beheshti Port from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 and the opening of the National Airport of Jask and said “the government has adopted valuable measures to develop the coast. We hope these measures to provide the bases for the contribution of investors to the region.”

BS/4192264