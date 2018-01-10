US to face serious consequence over interference in Iran domestic affairs

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami stated that every time the US has set out to pose obstacles in the way of Iran it has had to face the serious consequences.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami discussed the development of Makran Coast on the sideline of a cabinet session on Wednesday and said “Makran Coast is an important zone abounding in opportunities. Due to the situation of the armed forces there, the working group formed to carry out construction and development in Makran is headed by the defense ministry and the armed forces.”

He pointed that at present the capacities of Makran Coast have been expanded and added “Makran Coast capacities have increased from 2.5 to 8.5 million. The conference we held last year in order to assign the development of Makran Coast to the private sector led to constructive negotiations. The said conference is to be held on February 26 and 27 of the present year. We hope that the private sector participate in the conference actively and contribute to the development of Makran Coast.”

“Good programs have been defined in this regard. We have also prepared a comprehensive program and are carrying out measures in areas such as oil, gas and Petro-chemistry,” the defense minister said.

He referred to Ayatollah Khamenei’s remark that the US will pay for the damage it caused to Iran during recent incidents and said “Iran has always proved that, as an independent country, it will not put up with such malicious conduct.”

“What the Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted is the experience the US has gone through several times. Whenever they caused any damaged to our country, they received our categorical comeback and had to bear the consequences and this time will be no exception,” Hatami said.

BS/4196065