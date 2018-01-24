Iran condemns terrorist attack on Libyan city of Benghazi

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesperson of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the recent terrorist attack on Libyan eastern city of Benghazi which claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians.

“Unleashed terrorism which conceded embarrassing defeats in the region is still keeping the path of murdering innocent people as its evil and violent goals and requires the unanimous universal cooperation to be seriously and comprehensively countered,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesperson of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after extending sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims who lost their lives in a double car bombing in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday.

