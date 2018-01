TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian experts at an airbase in Shiraz have overhauled a Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft, which has now joined the operational fleet of Army’s air force.

The Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet had been grounded for many years, and remained in the overhaul facility of Shahid Doran Airbase in Shiraz ever since.

On January 14, Iranian experts and specialized technicians succeeded in overhauling the grounded aircraft after spending over 35,000 manpower, working hours and constant efforts.

The aircraft has now joined the operational fleet of the Army’s Air Force after having passed all the necessary flight, combat and landing tests.

