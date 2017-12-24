Air defense most important force to confront with enemy’s plots

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Senior Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Amir-Ali Gholami termed air defense as the main force in confrontation with the enemy, saying “new threats can only be taken after through the sky, so that air defense is the forefront of protecting safety and security of Iran’s sky.”

Speaking among graduated students at the Higher Education School in Isfahan province, he said, “with the knowledge obtained from Iran during eight years of the Sacred Defense, it [enemy] failed to enter a ground war against the Islamic Republic of Iran during Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).”

New threats are taken after through the sky only, he said, adding, “for this purpose, Leader of the Islamic Revolution has always placed special emphasis on strengthening air defense as first priority.”

He went on to say that airstrike was considered as one of the influential elements during the eight years of Sacred Defense, so that equipped air defense system of the country manage to pull down and destroy enemy’s fighters which is a great honor for the air defense system of the country.

In general, air defense system of the country took giant strides during eight years of Sacred Defense and managed to pull down enemy’s fighters in a way that Leader of Islamic Revolution said “in abnegation of powerful air defense system of the country, Valfajr 8 Operations would have doomed to failure.”

Gholami also placed special emphasis on the wise performance of air defense and its key role in victory of Islamic Revolution in the battlefront, saying "glance at the operations launched during the eight years of Sacred Defense, it can be grasped out that all military operations of the country strictly hinge on the success of air defense directly.”

