Iran to build 72-seat aircraft in 3 years

The managing director of Iran Aviation Industries Organization, Manouchehr Manteghi, told Mehr News correspondent on Tuesday that researchers from knowledge-based companies are working on a project to complete the manufacture of a 72-seat aircraft in three years.

He added that the designing of the aircraft began last year, and the project has been planned to be completed in three years.

Vice-presidency for Science and Technology, as well as Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade are funding the project, he added.

“In the construction of the aircraft, we will use specialists from Iranian knowledge-based companies in order to manufacture a completely domestic product,” he concluded.

