TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced that a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 along with an engineering team will land in Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport today.

Following the implementation of a plan entitled 'Development of Aviation Fleet', airline companies are mulling over different alternatives to boost their aviation capacities.

This aircraft is equipped with 100 seats and has the capability of short-range and regional flights, CAO reported.

According to the scheduled program, this equipped aircraft will be inspected tomorrow by domestic airlines meticulously, CAO concluded.

MA/4225411