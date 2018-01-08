US hostile FP major obstacle to region’s stability

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema said Mon. that the major obstacle to achieving stability in the Middle East region is Trump administration’s hostile foreign policy.

Former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema made the remark in the second specialized panel of the 2nd Tehran Security Conference that kicked off in the Iranian capital on Monday.

The panel was held under the motto of “Regional Security Order in West Asia; Role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Transregional Actors”, with participation of more than 200 Iranian and foreign political dignitaries and analysts from 49 Asian and European countries.

Calling on all countries to concentrate all their efforts and objectives on eradicating ISIL once and for all, the Italian politician added “we need to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis. We need to reach an agreement under which all sides and parties would be able to hold frank and friendly dialogs with one another.”

A democratic transition process is needed in Syria so that all opposition groups and non-governmental organizations could voice their views and engage in discussions on various topics, he added.

D'Alema went on to deem the landmark 2015 nuclear deal as the most important issue for the region, saying “the Iran nuclear deal is a fundamental agreement that needs to be strengthened for the stability and security of the region.”

“To achieve stability in the region, there needs to be an all-out agreement between all regional and international actors,” he said, adding “but the major obstacle to this objective is Trump’s new approach and Washington’s hostile foreign policy which is considered a weakness compared to the policy of Obama’s administration.”

The Italian politician further noted the coming to power of a new leadership in Saudi Arabia and the escalation of extremist policies in Israeli regime as the other issues facing the West Asia region.

