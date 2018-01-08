US proved to be untrustworthy: Iranian MoD

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Monday that US behavior in regards to the Iran nuclear deal has proved to the world that Americans are not trustworthy.

“Iran’s cooperative behavior in regards to the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Iran and 5+1 on July 14, 2015, in Vienna) proved Iran’s benevolence to the world but the Americans proved that they are untrustworthy and unchangeable,” said Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

He made the remarks in an address to Tehran Security Conference on Monday. The one-day event - held under the banner of ‘Regional Security in West Asia; Emerging Challenges and Trends’ - is the second of its kind organized in the Iranian capital. More than 200 Iranian and international political figures and analysts attended the conference.

“The Western Asia region has become more complicated and more harmful,” said the Iranian minister.

“This complication and insecurity in the region is because of interventions and presence of cross-regional powers who have deliberately created fake rivalries between the countries of the region, notwithstanding the fact that some statesmen in Western Asia have been deceived and their gullibility has contributed to mayhem and unrest in the region,” highlighted the Iranian official.

He name terrorism and internal conflicts as the main problems of the region and added that, “these problems are stemmed from imperialism, cross-regional powers’ interventions, and occupation as in the case of occupation of Palestine with US support in back”.

YNG/ 4194488