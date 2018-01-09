Zarif’s talks in Brussels slated for Jan. 11

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will host a meeting with Zarif and foreign ministers of the 3 European sides to the nuclear deal in Brussels on January 11, Mogherini’s spokesperson said Monday.

In a statement issued Monday night, Catherine Ray announced that EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will host an advisory meeting with Iranian Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his three German, French and British counterparts on Thursday, January 11.

According to her, the meeting will be held within the framework of current measures aimed at safeguarding the full and continuous implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by all sides to the agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zarif stressed that the Brussels talks would solely focus on JCPOA-related topics, dismissing rumors that the meeting would address the recent protests in Iran.

In his weekly press conference, FM spokesman Bahram Ghasemi also maintained that “the meeting will be held at the invitation of Ms. Mogherini, and is only meant to review the process of implementing the JCPOA.”

