US to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Fri.

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – The Trump administration will on Friday announce its decision to whether or not waive anti-Iran sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal, US State Department said Tuesday.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, asked whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s call for waiving sanctions on Iran under the nuclear deal would be positively answered, US State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein said that he could not comment on that issue in general, but added that Donald Trump was expected to meet with Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision.

He went on to add, “we would expect a decision on Friday. And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this.”

US President Trump has been a staunch opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and his administration has made several threats to cancel the agreement and re-impose the sanctions against Iran that have been suspended under Washington’s commitment to the JCPOA. This is while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed Iran’s full commitment to the deal in all of its nine reports, and all other sides to the agreement have also called on the US to refrain from violating the terms of agreements.

Meanwhile, FM Zarif has departed for Moscow and will later make a trip to Brussles to discuss the implementation of JCPOA with his Russian, British, German and French counterparts.

MS/IRN82791394