2nd Tehran Security Conf. kicks off

The 2nd Tehran Security Conference was inaugurated on Monday morning in the Iranian capital under the motto of "Regional Security in West Asia; Emerging Challenges and Trends.”

More than 200 Iranian and foreign political dignitaries and analysts from 49 Asian and European countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Oman, UK, Italy, Denmark, Tajikistan, Sweden, Syria and Austria are taking part in the event.

The three-day conference comprises three sessions on ‘Foreign Policy and Regional Security’, ‘Economy and Regional Security’, and ‘Defense and Regional Security’.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani will deliver keynote speeches at the conference.

According to the conference director Dehghani, the goal of the event is to establish a forum for dialogue, confidence-building and strengthening cooperation among West Asian countries to achieve security and collective development.

