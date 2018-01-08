FM Zarif calls for EU’s practical measures for JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received former Italian Foreign Minister Massimo D'Alema in Tehran on Monday.

Former Italian Foreign Minister Massimo D'Alema, who is visiting Tehran to attend the Tehran Security Conference met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday in Tehran.

Protecting and supporting the nuclear agreement between Iran and 5+1 was named by Mr. D'Alema as an important issue along with the issue of bolstering economic relations between Iran and European Union.

The Iranian top diplomat, for his part, urged the European Union and European countries to undertake practical measure in defending the JCPOA in the face of destructive measures of US in addition to issuing supportive statements.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on regional issues like the Syrian and Iraqi crises.

