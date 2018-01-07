UN emergency session humiliating defeat for US

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Naghavi said that the recent Security Council session turned into a humiliating defeat for the new plot Americans devised against Iran.

Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News about the recent UN Security Council session and the US attempt to bring up the topic of the recent protests in Iran and said “the US has always interfered in the domestic affairs of other countries. It provoked unrest and encouraged subversion in our country, both during the 2009 riots and the recent protests.”

Naghavi said that the US marshalled all its forces and capacities to turn the conditions in Iran into a crisis and asserted “Ambassador Haley’s call for emergency UN session on Iran protests was another interventionist measure.”

“The US ambassador’s call was so ridiculous that several US allies refused to respond to it and it can be considered a humiliating defeat for the plot masterminded by the US,” Naghavi stated.

Naghavi referred to the stance adopted by some European countries and said that the support they offered to the protesters is a sign of their interference.

He discussed the cancellation of the visit of the french foreign minister to Tehran during the previous week and said “this is unacceptable that a country has the largest number of economic agreements with Iran on paper, but adopts political and security policies that are totally against our country.”

He said that Iran has reached some of its most important post-JCPOA deals with France and added “unless France corrects its conduct toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, we must not allow their officials, including the french foreign minister, to visit Iran.”

