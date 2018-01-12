Upholders of human rights support terrorist MKO

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Council said that Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) that has received asylum from France is today supported by the upholders of human rights though it massacred thousands of people in Iran.

The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said “Iran’s security and dignity, for which our martyrs sacrificed their lives, have shattered enemies’ vain hopes and since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, our enemies have endured heavy defeats.”

“The US and Zionist governments cannot impose their policies on us today, and that is why their antagonism toward us increases day by day. They intensify their pressures and animosities and the sources of power have targeted our nation,” he added.

Hosseini added that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation has been able to foil several plots and added “they tried to cause breach among various religious and ethnic groups in Iran, but they failed.”

The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Naghavi said “Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) that has been granted asylum by France, receives support from the upholders of human rights though it massacred thousands of Iranians.”

