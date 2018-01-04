پارسی
Thu 4 January 2018
Counter-riots rallies across Iran
TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Thousands of counter-rioters have taken to the streets of cities in Iran to protest over the recent unrest while calling on the government to resolve economic issues.
2018-01-04 17:35
