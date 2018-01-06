Assembly of Experts thanks Iranian nation for foiling plots

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Assembly of Experts issued a statement on Saturday sympathizing with the bereaved families and condemning the rioters of the recent unrest in some cities of Iran.

After a week of riots in some cities of Iran, Iranian Assembly of Experts issued a statement on Saturday offering sympathies to those families who have lost dears in the recent unrest and appreciating the huge turnout of people in anti-riots rallies.

Also police and security forces are thanked in this announcement and the participation of the nation in the rallies is described as the key to foiling the enemies’ plots against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement also acknowledges the rights of those who are unhappy with economic conditions and especially those who have been swindled out of their money by some credit institutes and banks.

The Assembly of Experts urged the government and relevant bodies to pay attention to what has happened to those classes of society affected by economic conditions and condemned the opportunistic abuse of the protests by those who turned the peaceful protests into riots.

