Rouhani signs into force Chabahar corridor agreement

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s president signed into force the Chabahr international transport and transit corridor agreement between the governments of Iran, Afghanistan and India.

On Monday December 25, 2017, the Iranian president signed into force the Chabahar agreement and submitted it to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development to implement it.

With Rouhani’s submitted order, the agreement has become a law and come into force.

In his submitted order, president Rouhani says that signing of the agreement is in accordance with the Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and adds “ the act of the Establishment of an International Transportation and Transit Corridor between the Governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of India (the Chabahar Agreement) was passed on Wednesday November 22, 2017 by the Iranian parliament and received the approval of the Guardian Council on Saturday December 23, 2017.

The international Transport and Transit Corridor (the Chabahar Agreement) is an agreement between government of Iran, India, and Afghanistan and is aimed at creating a reliable transport corridor to transfer goods and services through Iran’s Chabahar Port.

On December 3, 2017, during a visit to the province of Sistan and Baluchestan in south Iran, president Rouhani inaugurated the first phase of Chabahar port.

