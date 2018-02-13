Leader calls for Shia-Sunni unity against enemies

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says Sunni and Shia Muslims have always stood united to defend their own country against the enemies at the most difficult times of the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of families of martyrs from Iranian eastern Sunni-dominated province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Referring to the fact that the enemies have plotted against the unity of the Iranian nation since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei said that “everyone stood against the Islamic Republic, but they all failed.”

Leader further added that the Islamic Republic managed to preserve its existence through the sacrifices that its people (the martyrs) made against all the enemies’ conspiracies.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Sunni Muslims of the eastern Iranian province for their loyalty and sacrifices, adding that there are areas in Iran that Sunni and Shia live together as a symbol of unity between the two communities.

The Leader went on to point out that Sistan and Baluchistan has become a symbol of brotherhood and unity among the Sunni and Shia Muslims.

