Iran’s road min. calls for coop. to develop Chabahar Port

Abbas Akhundi, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Construction, called for continuation of cooperation between the countries which benefit from Chabahar Port to put the port into operation and commercialize it.

The Iranian minister made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting in Indian capital city of New Delhi.

“Here in New Delhi we had a meeting between the private sectors of Iran and India and also the governments of Iran and India to tap the most the opportunity of Chabahar Port to increase transit and transportation via the hub,” said the Iranian minister.

“The main point is if we want to activate this agreement, we need an all-out cooperation between Iran, India, and Afghanistan,” asserted the Iranian minister.

“As a result, the private sectors of Iran, India, and Afghanistan should join the private sectors of the other beneficiary states like Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other countries of the Central Asia, to hold numerous meetings and pave the way for expanding cooperation,” said the Iranian minister.

