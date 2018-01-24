2nd ship carrying iron from S Korea docks at Chabahar port

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Bulk carrier ‘Ocean Master’ carrying 5,500 tons of Iron docked and was unloaded at Chabahar port in south Iran.

The first ship from South Korea carrying an iron consignment arrived at Chabahar port last month (December). Iranian president inaugurated international Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar on December 3, 2017.

Chabahar Port is a seaport in Chabahar located in southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman. It serves as Iran's only oceanic port, and consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

There is an agreement dubbed ‘the international Transport and Transit Corridor (the Chabahar Agreement) between government of Iran, India, and Afghanistan aimed at creating a reliable transport corridor to transfer goods and services through Iran’s Chabahar Port. But, the second shipment of iron from South Korea is for internal use at the Sistan and Baluchestan province’s factories.

