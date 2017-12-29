Pres. Rouhani calls all elites to heed to Leader’s points

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – After Iran’s Leader criticized those who play opposition roles after leaving the office or at the end of their terms, Iranian president called upon all figures of prominence to get the message.

“Now that the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the regional and international arenas is getting more and more powerful, the enemies of the Revolution are seeking to frustrate the people about the future, divide the people, and inflict damage to the social backing of the Establishment,” said Mr. Hassan Rouhani, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Thursday while addressing the economic committee of the government.

“It is imperative that everyone be vigilant against this conspiracy, and the elites should be hard-working on enlightening the community, especially the younger generations,” asserted the Iranian head of government.

The Iranian president referred to the last remarks of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who condemned playing opposition after leaving the office. Mr. Rouhani called uponall officials, elites, and media of the country to take heed of the points made by the Leader.

“Today, the main feature of a Revolutionary person is being contributive to bridging the gaps, creating hope, and helping the material and spiritual development of the country,” highlighted the Iranian top official of government.

He touched upon national solidarity and called it the main requirement for bolstering the internal fabric of the Establishment and the growing progress of the country.

“Any dividing between the branches and organizations, magnifying and exaggerating about the shortcomings and short-term problems, and also creating desperation and lack of hope in the public opinion about the future of the country is moving in the opposition direction and aligning with the enemies of the Islamic Iran,” affirmed the Iranian president.

