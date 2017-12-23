Iran can join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – A Chinese expert believes that Iran’s capabilities, especially in the energy sector, can serve the objectives of the joint Chinese-Pakistani Economic Corridor.

Wang Yiwei, professor of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told Iranian news media in Islamabad on Saturday that the Pakistan-China economic plan can also serve other countries in the region.

The university professor added the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its huge oil and gas resources, can meet the long-term goals of their plan with Pakistan, and the Chinese government wants Iran to participate in the plan.

He further referred to the construction of the "New Silk Road" in the region, and said, "this plan can easily connect each country in the region through business connections, based on a win-win approach.”

Wang Yiwei also pointed to the importance of Gwadar and Chabahar ports in the north of the Indian Ocean, saying that those two ports can meet many of the requirements of the region, adding that the cooperation between these two ports is very necessary.

He rejected the claims that the Iranian and Pakistani ports are rivals and said “both ports have the capability to increase trade and the living standards of the people in the region.”

The Chinese expert went on to emphasize China’s huge investment in its joint economic project with Pakistan and said “Iran can participate in the project using its energy capacity.”

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently carried out all over Pakistan. According to the media reports the projects are now worth $62 billion.

According to the official website of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republics, and the region.

