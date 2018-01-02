Iran conducts no operation in Afghan Nimruz province

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The deputy of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan provincial governor rejected the news reports of some foreign hostile news outlets about Iran’s involvement in a hostage release operation in Afghanistan Nimruz province.

Ali Asghar Mirshekari elaborated more on that operation saying "in the past few days, an operation to release a hostage was carried out in Nimruz city in Sistan and Baluchistan province, which some foreign hostile media outlets mistook Nimruz of Iran with a province in Afghanistan with the same name."

He noted that opportunist media outlets with the aim of creating crises in Iran-Afghanistan relations reported the news, which is completely false and fabricated.

He stressed that if there are security, political and social issues with our neighboring countries like Afghanistan, Iran always resolve them through diplomatic channels and in coordination and direct contacts with neighboring countries’ officials.

He pointed out “for example, in the past, the problems of the border towns in Sistan and Baluchestan province have been resolved with the neighboring country Afghanistan via security treaties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the legal channels.”

KI/ IRN82783132