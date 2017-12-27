India to increase investment in Arvand Free Zone

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Visiting Arvand Free Zone in south Iran, Indian ambassador talked of opening a new chapter in Indian-Iran relations.

Speaking at a meeting with trade officials in Arvand Free Zone, Saurabh Kumar emphasized the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, adding “Iran's trade volume with India has risen from $70 million to $227 million.”

He added Arvand Free Zone (Abadan and Khoramshahr districts) is a valuable area for investment, as it plays an important role in the production and export of petrochemicals.

"India has been making significant progress in technology and IT," he noted, adding "we are expected to contribute to the economy of Arvand Free Zone.”

Indian ambassador to Iran highlighted "we are trying to facilitate communications between India and Iran through the development of economic cooperation in many areas."

Pointing out the importance of strengthening the relations with Iran, Kumar said "banking relations could be one of the areas cooperation between Iran and India,” emphasizing that the visas for foreign nationals in the Arvand Free Zone should be removed.

KI/4183884