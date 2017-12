TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesperson Ghasemi has issued a message congratulating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the eve of New Year.

Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, forwarded a message of congratulations to the leaders of Christian countries offering greetings on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“I am deeply pleased to congratulate the glorious birth anniversary of the Prophet Jesus Christ (AS) and the beginning of the New Year to all Christians in the world and all monotheists across the globe,” reads Ghasemi’s message.

Here comes the full text of his message:

My special congratulations go to members of the dear Christian community of Iran who, inspired by teachings of Jesus Christ, have remained beside other compatriots through centuries and in the course of all joys and sorrows.

They have spared no effort in bringing about the country’s growth and excellence and, as such, have turned into an integral part of the glorious Iranian culture and civilization.

Undoubtedly, keeping hopes of further spreading the message of Christ (AS) will be promising of a more spiritual and progressive world. In a world where war, aggression, poverty and injustice have more than ever besieged nations, returning to thoughts of Jesus Christ as an expression of tolerance and patience will boost humanity and benevolence.

There is no doubt that after elimination and destruction of one of the most reactionary terrorist groups, which was one of the most visible manifestations of Wahhabism in the present era, the world will be safer and more beautiful for all Christians in the coming year.

I hope that in the coming year, we will witness joint efforts and mutual sympathy in the direction of strengthening and deepening peace and security as well as further consolidation of friendships in the world.

