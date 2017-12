TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has slammed Dutch politician’s unpleasant act regarding his comments over the New Year greeting cards sent by the Iranian mission for Christmas.

National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament has condemned the reprehensible and objectionable move of a Dutch MP who dumped a Christmas gift he had received from the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates all Christians in the world on birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ,” reads the message which was issued at a meeting of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. It also highlights that the human act of the Iranian envoy was faced with an inhumane response from the Dutch official.

In reaction to the move, Iran’s embassy in The Hague had earlier said many women were among the recipients of the message of the Iranian Ambassador as well.

According to the Iranian embassy in the Netherlands, many Iranian nationals residing in the Netherlands have called the mission and in addition to denouncing the video and the act filmed in it, have called for the apology of the Dutch figure.

At the same parliamentary session, Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi discussed issues revolving the government’s proposal to raise prices of gasoline and other energy carriers.

One MP at the session argued that any rise in prices must be accompanied by creation of jobs and increased prosperity and welfare for the people.

