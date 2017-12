TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli issued a message and felicitated world Christians on the birth of the messenger of peace Jesus Christ and the new Christian year.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazzli issued a message on the birth of Jesus Christ and the new Christian year (2018) and wished Christians a merry christmas.

“Remember the time when the angels said, Oh Mary, God gives you glad-tidings of a word from him whose name is Christ, Jesus, son of Mary; highly honored in this world and the next, Quran 3:45, “reads the message.

“I hereby felicitate all the Iranian Christians, the followers of Jesus Christ and all the believers on the arrival of the new Christian year and the birth of the messenger of peace and benevolence and the model of Divine miracles,” says Iranian interior Minister Rahmani Fazli in his message.

BS/4181877