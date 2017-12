TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated new Christian year (2018) and the birthday of the messenger of peace Jesus Christ to world Christians in a tweet on Saturday hoping that all would accept Christ’s global message of peace in the new year.

His tweet reads “the angels said, Mary, God gives you glad-tidings of a word from him whose name is Christ, Jesus, son of Mary; highly honored in this world and the next, Quran 3:45.”

He continues “a very happy and peaceful Christmas to all. May Christ’s universal message of peace be embraced in coming year.”

