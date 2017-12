TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – President Rouhani visited the family of Armenian martyr Edwin Shahmirian on Christmas Eve and spoke with them in a cordial atmosphere.

In a visit that took place late on Sunday, Rouhani congratulated the birthday of Jesus Christ (PBUH), adding “the Iranian nation appreciate the devotion and self-sacrifice of the martyrs and their respectful families."

"These days are the days of happiness for all Iranian people and the world, especially our Armenian and Christian citizens, and I am happy that this visit is taking place in such a night," President Rouhani continued.

He also responded to the martyr's mother's happiness over his visit, saying "this is our duty and the least we can do for you dear families of martyrs. You have devoted your son for defending the country and the Iranian nation."

"The people of Iran are always grateful to their fellow Armenian citizens and consider them trustworthy, hard-working and honest, who love their country," President Rouhani added.

He also went on to say "the people of Iran consider Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Prophet Noah (PBUH), Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and Prophet Moses (PBUH) as great prophets who have brought blessings and prosperity to the humankind."

In this visit that Vice-President and Head of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Seyed Mohammad-Ali Shahidi was attending, an appreciation plaque was bestowed to the family of the martyr.

