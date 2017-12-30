Iranian officials extend greetings to Belarusian counterparts on New Year

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, First VP Es’hagh Jahangiri, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent separate congratulatory messages to their Belarusian counterparts.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani forwarded a message, during the New Year's Eve, to Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus, expressing hope that in the light of the teachings of the divine prophets, based on the principle of peaceful coexistence, dialogue and interaction of scholars and followers of the divine religions, the year of 2018 be full of spirituality, dignity, prosperity and freedom from violence for all the people of the world.

In another message addressing Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri expressed hope that in 2018 peace and prosperity will be enhanced hoping for happiness for Kobyakov, the Belarusian people and the government of Belarus.

The other Iranian official extending greetings to his Belarusian counterpart was Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who congratulated, in a message to his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the advent of the New Year.

Mr. Zarif underlined the continuation of efforts and bilateral cooperation of the two countries towards the establishment of peace, tranquility and prosperity of the human community.

“Iran and Belarus have excellent relations and the two countries are working together in areas such as political, economic, industrial and technological fields,” reads the message of Mr. Zarif.

