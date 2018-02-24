Pre. Rouhani felicitates Bangladeshi counterpart on re-election

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – President Rouhani forwarded a message of congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart on the occasion of President Abdul Hamid’s re-election for the 2nd term in office.

In an official message Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Abdul Hamid for being re-elected as the President of Bangladesh for the second consecutive term.

Wishing for expansion of bilateral ties in the new term of President Abdul Hamid, President Rouhani referred to religious and cultural commonalities shared by the two nations of Iran and Bangladesh.

Mr. Rouhani also highlights the potentials and the background of bilateral ties as positive points about the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The message was closed by wishing health and success for the Bangladeshi president in the second term of his presidency.

YNG/IRN 82842375