According to the Public Relations Office of the Islamic revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Force, a liquefied gas carrier, ignoring the repeated warnings, attempted to pass through an unauthorized and dangerous route south of the Strait of Hormuz that subsequently struck a naval mine, resulting in a massive explosion.

Failing to learn a lesson from the fate of previously exploded oil tankers, this vessel opted for an escort by American combat aircraft for its passage, IRGC said, adding that the naval mines do not coordinate with the smuggling, aggressor US military to hunt their prey.

The IRGC Navy further stated that the Strait of Hormuz is being managed with the supervision of Iranian forces, adding that any vessel attempting to violate Iranian sovereignty over the strait and ignore warnings issued by the IRGC Navy’s Strait of Hormuz traffic control center by entering unauthorized routes would "meet the same fate as previous vessels."

MNA/7009258