President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye on Thursday.

The Iranian president said Iran and the Kurdistan Region should make greater use of their existing capacities and opportunities to strengthen relations across all sectors. He stressed that Iran was fully prepared to advance cooperation, particularly in trade and economic activities.

Highlighting the friendly ties between the two populations, President Pezeshkian said efforts to isolate Iran economically would not succeed, given the country's close relations with neighboring communities, including the people of the Kurdistan Region.

He also said sanctions and external pressure had not weakened the Iranian nation's determination, adding that the country had strengthened its resilience and would overcome challenges by relying on domestic capabilities and public support.

Pezeshkian also criticized the US and the Israeli regime over their military aggression against Iran, describing the attacks and the assassination of the country's Leader and schoolchildren as unlawful and unjustifiable under international law and humanitarian principles. He said the adversaries are seeking to exert economic pressure on Iranians after failing to achieve their objectives militarily, including by restricting routes used to supply essential goods, food and medicine.

The president further expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly the hardships facing displaced Palestinians amid heavy rainfall, flooding and inadequate living conditions.

Barzani, for his part, emphasized the need for lasting peace and stability in the region, saying that war against Iran would only have made the regional situation more complicated without achieving its architects’ objectives.

He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would not allow its territory to be used for any action threatening Iran's security or sovereignty.

Barzani described Iran as a longstanding supporter of the Kurdistan Region and said its assistance during difficult periods would not be forgotten. He also praised the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces, as well as President Pezeshkian's management of the country during wartime.

The Kurdistan Region president expressed readiness to expand economic and trade relations with Iran, stressing the importance of using existing capacities to increase exchanges and strengthen cooperation.

MNA/President.ir